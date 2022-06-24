Seaport Res Ptn Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Neutral

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

