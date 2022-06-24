Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.32. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 166,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Second Sight Medical Products ( NASDAQ:EYES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 387,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $642,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,061,235.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 636,734 shares of company stock worth $1,163,387 over the last three months. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

