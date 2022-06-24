Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.46

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.46 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.12). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 2,066,298 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

