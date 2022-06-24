ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow stock opened at $485.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.39, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

