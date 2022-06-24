Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $912.26.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $363.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.53. Shopify has a 12-month low of $297.64 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.