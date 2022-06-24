Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.18. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 212,051 shares changing hands.

SMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

