SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $35.25

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $33.23. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 6,175 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.95.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 326,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.