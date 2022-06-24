SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $35.25

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $33.23. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 6,175 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,700. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 326,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

