SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.13.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -51.79. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.79.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

