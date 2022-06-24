Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 258.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,879 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

