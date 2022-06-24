SKY (LON:SKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($21.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($21.14). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($21.16), with a volume of 75,802 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.50.
SKY Company Profile (LON:SKY)
Featured Articles
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.