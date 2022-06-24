Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.64.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

