Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Shares of SNOW opened at $143.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 34.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Snowflake by 174.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

