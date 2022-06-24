SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SOFI opened at $5.78 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 573,251 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

