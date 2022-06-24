SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.73

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $18.57. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 446,429 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

