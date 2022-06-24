SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.73

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $18.57. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 446,429 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.