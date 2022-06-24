Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

