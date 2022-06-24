Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.41

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.49. Sohu.com shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 68,569 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 329,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 303,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 12,798.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 163,047 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Sohu.com by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

