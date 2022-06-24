Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.58) to €16.80 ($17.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.50 ($26.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

