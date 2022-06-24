Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Gap Down to $11.98

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $11.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 961 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $491.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

In other news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $95,076.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,347 over the last 90 days. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.