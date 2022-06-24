Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,083.58

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,083.58 ($13.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($14.09). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($13.90), with a volume of 9,556 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,083.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35.
Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)
