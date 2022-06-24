Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $474.59

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.59 ($5.81) and traded as low as GBX 368 ($4.51). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.65), with a volume of 118,294 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of £212.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.63.

In other news, insider Howard Hohmann sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £86,275 ($105,677.36).

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

