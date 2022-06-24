Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

