Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.56.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
