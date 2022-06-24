Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

