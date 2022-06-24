S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $333.74 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.