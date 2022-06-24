SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

