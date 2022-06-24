Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $0.93. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 328,135 shares traded.

SPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.