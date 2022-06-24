Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spin Master in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TOY opened at C$42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$39.85 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.75.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2357948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

