Spring Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.0% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

V opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $212.19. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

