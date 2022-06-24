Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Squarespace stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $64.69.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

