Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $526.33

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 526.33 ($6.45) and traded as high as GBX 593.20 ($7.27). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 576.40 ($7.06), with a volume of 6,721,560 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAN shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 694 ($8.50).

The stock has a market cap of £17.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 526.33.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.88), for a total value of £58,448 ($71,592.36). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,433.61).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

