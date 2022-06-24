Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $4.32. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 961,862 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $757.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Standard Lithium by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 4,215.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

