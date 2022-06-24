Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Acquires $101,709.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 113,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,709.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,450,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Star Equity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

