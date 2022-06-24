Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Purchases $101,709.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 113,010 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $101,709.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,450,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,303.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.71 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

