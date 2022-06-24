Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.