Stephen C. Chen Sells 10,535 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -56.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

