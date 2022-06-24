STERIS’ (TSE:STE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

