Steward John Beckman Sells 5,400 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.92.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 169,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

