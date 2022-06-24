StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

ATHX stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.25.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

