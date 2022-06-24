StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
