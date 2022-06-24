StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

