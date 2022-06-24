StockNews.com Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

