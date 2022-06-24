StockNews.com Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.
Shares of DIN stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
