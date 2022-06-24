StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Avinger worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

