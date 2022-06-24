StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE HIL opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.
Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.