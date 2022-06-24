StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE HIL opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

