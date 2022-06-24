StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.47. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 121,791 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $410.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.97.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneMor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneMor by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the third quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StoneMor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneMor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

