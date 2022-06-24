StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.47. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 121,791 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $410.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.97.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneMor (STON)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.