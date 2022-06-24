Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in NVIDIA by 297.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $656,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,034 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.03. The company has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.