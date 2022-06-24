Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

