Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 237.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

