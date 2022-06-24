Stonnington Group LLC Has $248,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 57.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $12,221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alcoa by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $46.62 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

Alcoa Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.