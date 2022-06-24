Stonnington Group LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAE opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.