Stonnington Group LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 135,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 82.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.