Stonnington Group LLC Invests $156,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,513 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

