Stonnington Group LLC Invests $298,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

OUNZ opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

